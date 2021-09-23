Castlevania Advance Collection games listed

Circle! Harmony! Aria! Dracula X!

News by Tom Phillips
Updated on 23 September 2021

A new leak has listed the four games coming as part of the still-unannounced Castlevania Advance Collection.

Game Boy Advance titles Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance and Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow will be included, as well as SNES deep cut Castlevania: Dracula X.

That's according to Gematsu via the Taiwan Ratings Board, which also notes mention of a "rewind" function and "other handy features".

Konami is still to make the collection official, despite repeated leaks over the summer. Back in June, the release was spotted twice, on both Korean and Australian ratings boards. Last week, we heard it had been rated for release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

M2 is listed as developer - the same Japanese port studio which put together 2019's Castlevania Anniversary Collection.

All that's left now is for Konami to make it official, and let us know when it will be released. Sometime around Halloween, perhaps?

