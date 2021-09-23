Brewster confirmed for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will finally gain its real MVP, pidgeon barista Brewster, in a new update later this year.

Nintendo will fully unveil this update during a special presentation to be broadcast in October (at a date still to be confirmed).

A quick teaser shown during tonight's Nintendo Direct showed Brewster's Roost cafe will open up in your island's museum.

Back in July, Nintendo said it hasn't forgotten Animal Crossing: New Horizons, despite free updates to the game slowing to a trickle over the past few months.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons launched to stratospheric sales, and quickly became Nintendo Switch's second-biggest game ever behind the evergreen Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. As of 31st March this year, it had shifted more than 32.63m copies. But an early flurry of updates began to tail off around the end of last year, and recent months have seen only a few new pieces of furniture added to note the passing of public holidays.

That looks set to change, at last, with full details in just a few weeks. One pigeon latte, please!