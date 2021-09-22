Metroid Dread amiibo delayed in Europe

Nintendo of Europe has announced a delay for its £26 Metroid Dread amiibo, which will now arrive around a month after the game itself.

Metroid Dread will still release on 8th October, Nintendo confirmed, but the game's amiibo 2-pack featuring Samus and an EMMI robot will now turn up later, on 5th November.

In a post on its Twitter account, Nintendo of Europe apologised for the holdup, which it blamed on "unforeseen shipping delays".

It's unfortunate, as the amiibo figurines are clearly designed to give players a helping hand when the game first launches.

Scanning in the pack's Samus figure adds an extra energy tank to your health, increasing its overall capacity by 100 HP. These permanent power-ups are often hard to find in Metroid games, but you'll get one easily here.

The EMMI robot amiibo, meanwhile, grants an extra missile tank - again, another typically hard to find upgrade. This boosts Samus' missile capacity by 10.

Once tapped into your game for the first time, daily additional scans of both amiibo let you replenish dollops of health and missiles respectively - so players will also have wanted to keep them to hand while playing.

This is far from the first recent delay due to shipping issues. A combination of problems have held up physical goods coming into mainland Europe and the UK this year, mostly due to the knock-on effects of Covid and that time someone got their boat stuck in the Suez Canal.

