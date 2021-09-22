Fortnite's mysterious Cubes are on the move and making babies

The shape of things to come.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 22 September 2021

In the beginning, there was one Cube. One single, solitary purple Cube to rule them all. Fortnite fans nicknamed it Kevin, and then watched with interest as it rumbled round the game's old map before finally blowing up.

Three years later, Kevin is back, and this time it has brought some friends. Fortnite's latest live event introduced us to a whole Cube civilisation, some of which have since made Fortite's island their home.

Now, fans are working together to watch these new Cubes, as they move and reproduce in real-time.

Firstly, there's the "friendly" blue coloured Cube, which fans have named "Blue Kevin" or "Blevin". This is the Cube players rebooted during the live event and which seemingly is now on our side. It is chilling out, hiding in some trees near the map's Cape Cod, and gives you shield if you bounce on him. Blevin seems pretty happy where it is, and has not moved yet.

Then there are the big purple Cubes, which can be found at most of the island's UFO crash sites, slowly stomping around. There are six in total, and each seems to move every couple of days. If you stand underneath one as it moves, you and your squad will get squashed.

Finally, there's the golden or "Queen" Cube, which seems to be the purple Cubes' leader. The golden Queen is moving much faster, about once every hour, and has already visited its first purple Cube. Here's a handy map of their movements so far:

Upon reaching its first purple Cube, fans watched as the Queen suddenly "activated", levitating in mid-air and shooting energy into its purple friend. Any player who touched this purple energy beam was instantly eliminated.

22 hours later, the golden Cube powered down and rumbled off - leaving the purple Cube behind to give birth to a family of cute baby Cubes. Yes, I'm pretty sure we all just watched Cubes having sex.

Six baby Cubes have now been popped into existence, while the golden Queen seemingly rumbles on to "activate" the next Kevin and begin the process anew.

What will happen next? Of course, dataminers have peered inside the game's files for clues, and found each Cube's path mapped out for the next few weeks.

After a visit from Queen, each family of purple Cubes look set to rumble towards the centre of the map for a big reunion... And after that? Only Kevin knows.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (4)

More about Fortnite

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

It should take a Halo Infinite player 16-18 hours before they run out of daily challenges

Good progress.

28

Halo Infinite tech previews set for this and next weekend

But matchmaking only up for a set amount of time each day.

7

Some players are even cheating in Call of Duty: Vanguard's beta test now

"Why hack in a beta? Why."

31

Thatcher's Techbase sees the return of "one of humanity's greatest threats"

We're doomed.

95

Apex Legends servers are seeing three times more disconnects than usual

"A full return to normal may take until our next planned patch on Sept 22."

5

You may also enjoy...

Video | Far Cry 6 lets you have a pet attack crocodile, and 100 other things we spotted

Here's Ian with 22 minutes of footage.

57

Raven nerfs Call of Duty: Warzone's "Big Bertha" meta

Significant optics change.

2

Warzone best weapons in Season 5 Reloaded: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

102

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass guide, changes and everything else you need to know about the returning raid

Our complete walkthrough for Destiny's Vault of Glass raid, complete with boss strategies and combat tips.

Comments (4)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch