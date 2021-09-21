You can upgrade Death Stranding PS4 to its PS5 Director's Cut for £5

Starting at launch this Friday.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 21 September 2021

Death Stranding players on PlayStation 4 eager to experience the new features arriving as part of the post-apocalyptic open-world ambling game's upcoming PlayStation 5 Director's Cut will be able to do so by upgrading for £5.

Previously, Sony revealed those looking to upgrade from the PlayStation 4 original to the PlayStation 5 Digital Deluxe Edition would be able to do so at a cost of €10/$10 USD, leaving many to assume a UK equivalent of around £10. However, the official PlayStation UK Twitter feed has now confirmed an upgrade cost of just £5.

That £5 - or £44.99 if you opt for full version of Death Stranding's PS5 Director's Cut (or somewhere in-between if you upgrade from a discounted PS4 physical copy) - will get you the compellingly mystifying original experience, complete with enhanced visuals, new story missions, new combat mechanics, a firing range, and even a racing mode. Oh and your PS4 saves will carry across too.

Death Stranding Director's Cut - Preview Trailer.

Some of those new features get an airing in Sony's relatively recent 9-minute gameplay video of the Director's Cut, should you wish to know more - and it's worth noting that the Digital Deluxe Edition also throws in a few cosmetic extras including new in-game suit colours, backpack patches, and a BB Pod customisation options.

Death Stranding's Director's Cut upgrade path will be available when the game launches for PS5 this Friday, 24th September. And for fans looking further afield, actor Norman Redus recently appeared to confirm that a sequel is in the works.

