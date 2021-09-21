Solitaire now has a Halo theme

Join the clubs.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 21 September 2021

Solitaire now has a Halo theme.

Microsoft Solitaire Collection, which, by the way, is available via Xbox Game Pass for PC, now has a Halo theme that lets you add a UNSC background and Halo-themed card backs.

Fans will spot Cortana rooting for the clubs and Master Chief playing for the spades. There are other Halo characters on the cards, too, but I won't spoil the surprise.

Here's how it looks:

1
2
3

That's not all - Mahjong by Microsoft (mobile) also has a new Halo theme.

The themes were designed by Halo developer 343. It's designed to celebrate Halo's upcoming 20th anniversary (Halo: Combat Evolved came out 15th November 2001).

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (2)

More about Halo: Infinite

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One gets November release date on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC

PS4 and Xbox One versions due later.

8

Brilliant Itch freebie If On a Winter's Night, Four Travellers coming to Steam this month

100% Goff.

7

WarioWare: Get It Together heading to Tetris 99 in latest limited-time Grand Prix event

New theme unlockable this weekend.

2

Zookeeper World heads to Apple Arcade this Friday

Roar.

3

Point-and-click adventure sequel Beyond a Steel Sky coming to consoles this November

Releasing on PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch.

17

You may also enjoy...

Feature | Someone should make a game about: rabbit holes

That's interesting!

7

Essential | Dorfromantik review - gentle elegance from a deceptively challenging village builder

Hexcellent.

47

Feature | The joy of treating demos like a finished game

Discworlds.

116

Feature | Grindstone and games that balance luck and skill

I just enjoy seeing what will happen.

7

New Pokémon Snap walkthrough, story guide, objective list and tips

Our walkthrough for New Pokémon Snap on the Nintendo Switch.

Comments (2)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch