Neo: The World Ends With You arrives on PC next week

Launching as an Epic exclusive.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 21 September 2021

Square Enix's acclaimed JRPG sequel Neo: The World End With You will be making the leap from consoles to PC, as an Epic Games Store exclusive, next Tuesday, 28th September.

Neo - the long-awaited follow-up to the brilliant, mechanically dizzying The World Ends With You, which originally released on Nintendo DS back in 2007 - was highly praised when it launched on Switch and PlayStation earlier this year.

Square Enix's sequel thrusts a fresh cast of characters into the deadly week-long Reapers' Game of the original, once again unfolding in a sort of otherworldly flip-side of the modern-day Shibuya shopping district of Tokyo - a location which retains the first game's stunningly stylised art style, albeit this time successfully reimagined in full 3D.

"A setting like this can make everything new," wrote Christian Donlan in his Recommended review of Neo: The World End With You earlier this year. "Even a series of unlockable perks feels a bit special when it's dressed up as a web of your emerging social networks, with nodes you unlock by feeding in friend points to people you have met."

Neo: The World Ends With You will be Square's second Epic Games Store exclusive on PC when it launches next week, following the release of the Kingdom Hearts series earlier this year.

