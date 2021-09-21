Alan Wake Remastered listed for Switch by Brazilian ratings board
Previously announced for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.
Developer Remedy Entertainment's cult-classic action-horror Alan Wake could be making its way to Switch in its newly remastered guise, according to a new Brazilian ratings board listing.
As spotted by VGC, a (now removed) listing for a Switch version of Alan Wake Remastered has appeared alongside listings for the previously announced PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PlayStation 5 editions of the game on the Brazilian Classificação Indicativa website.
This is the first time word on a Switch version has surfaced, but certainly not the first time a Remedy game has appeared on Nintendo's console - the studio's acclaimed supernatural shooter Control made the leap to Switch in 2020, but as a streaming-only Cloud Version.
Remedy has previously confirmed Alan Wake Remastered - which bundles together the base game and both DLCs - will feature richer environmental detail and enhanced character models as part of its roster of improvements on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, but given the original game is over a decade old now, it doesn't seem beyond the realm of possibility that a perhaps more subtly enhanced version could come to Switch as a traditional, non-streaming release.
Alan Wake Remastered is due to launch on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on 5th October, but the Brazilian ratings board listing offers no clue as to when a potential Switch version might appear - perhaps if persistent rumours of an imminent Nintendo Direct prove true, more on the release might be revealed then.
Comments (1)