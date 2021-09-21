Alan Wake Remastered listed for Switch by Brazilian ratings board

Previously announced for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 21 September 2021

Developer Remedy Entertainment's cult-classic action-horror Alan Wake could be making its way to Switch in its newly remastered guise, according to a new Brazilian ratings board listing.

As spotted by VGC, a (now removed) listing for a Switch version of Alan Wake Remastered has appeared alongside listings for the previously announced PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PlayStation 5 editions of the game on the Brazilian Classificação Indicativa website.

This is the first time word on a Switch version has surfaced, but certainly not the first time a Remedy game has appeared on Nintendo's console - the studio's acclaimed supernatural shooter Control made the leap to Switch in 2020, but as a streaming-only Cloud Version.

Alan Wake Remastered - Announce Trailer.

Remedy has previously confirmed Alan Wake Remastered - which bundles together the base game and both DLCs - will feature richer environmental detail and enhanced character models as part of its roster of improvements on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, but given the original game is over a decade old now, it doesn't seem beyond the realm of possibility that a perhaps more subtly enhanced version could come to Switch as a traditional, non-streaming release.

1
Alan Wake's Switch listing, as snapped by VGC.

Alan Wake Remastered is due to launch on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on 5th October, but the Brazilian ratings board listing offers no clue as to when a potential Switch version might appear - perhaps if persistent rumours of an imminent Nintendo Direct prove true, more on the release might be revealed then.

About the author

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

