Undertale creator working on Deltarune Chapters 3 to 5

Deltarune's third, fourth and fifth chapters will all arrive at the same time, creator Toby Fox has said.

The second chapter of Undertale follow-up Deltarune arrived last week, following a three-year wait from the first. It also arrived for free - contrary to Fox's previous plans.

In a new blog post on Deltarune's development, Fox said his "next goal" was to complete Chapters 3, 4, and 5, then ask people to purchase the game at a price that was fair for the first five chapters.

"I don't know the price yet, but it's definitely going to cost more than Undertale," Fox wrote. "So, next time you want to ask 'when's chapter 3', you can ask 'when can I buy Chapter 3/4/5? I'll give you a lot of money."

Last week's Chapter 2 will remain free for now, however. Fox had planned to charge for it, but decided to remove the price tag as "the world has been really tough for everybody recently".

"Just one request," Fox added. "Please remember, games like this aren't normally free. If you can afford it, spend the money you saved from getting this game for free by supporting other indie devs.

"I guess like a pet cat that drops bugs at your doorstep, I can, with some pride, show you the weird things I've been doing," Fox concluded. "I'm not sure if it will help, but I hope so."