Celebrate one year of being habitually terrified with Phasmophobia's Anniversary Update

Phasmophobia developer Kinetic Games has pushed out a new update to celebrate the ghost investigation game's first anniversary.

The Anniversary Update - I see what you did with the name there - is out now and introduces a handful of tweaks and improvements, including a journal "overhaul" that permits you to cross off evidence, change your settings, and generally make it "easier to use and navigate".

You can also play offline singleplayer without forcing you to connect to the server, and will no longer get a pity payment of $10 when you fail a contract; now you'll "get the insurance depending on the chosen difficulty". My favourite change might be that failing will also reveal what kind of ghost was terrorising you now, too.

Our one year anniversary update is now out!



I would just like to thank everyone for their amazing support over the past year. It has been an incredible time!



You can read the full patch notes here: https://t.co/CFpUQyo1rK#Phasmophobia — Phasmophobia (@KineticGame) September 18, 2021

A couple of hotfixes have been released on top of that too, chiefly to do with bugs and missing fonts and characters. There have also been some changes in VR too, so solo VR players will now get a photo reward, and the VR mute button has been changed to the pause button for all controllers.

"It has been an amazing year for Kinetic Games and Phasmophobia and I would like to thank everyone for their amazing support," says a brief statement on the website. "Today, Phasmophobia is one of the highest-rated games on Steam which is incredible and something I never imagined happening. It doesn't stop there either, we have many great updates planned for the future including this Halloween!"

To celebrate the anniversary, we have put together an anniversary update where you can party in the main menu area as well as some other additions and changes which you can read below.

The co-op ghost-hunting game is created by 25-year-old UK indie developer 'Dknighter', who recently took to Phasmophobia's Steam page to announce the planned expansion of studio Kinetic Games.

Its most recent update, Exposition - which launched a couple of weeks back - features "new and improved" equipment, which includes the DOTS projector, and two additional ghosts, "the newly discovered Myling and Goryo".