Celebrate one year of being habitually terrified with Phasmophobia's Anniversary Update

"Phasmophobia is one of the highest-rated games on Steam which is incredible and something I never imagined happening."

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 19 September 2021

Phasmophobia developer Kinetic Games has pushed out a new update to celebrate the ghost investigation game's first anniversary.

The Anniversary Update - I see what you did with the name there - is out now and introduces a handful of tweaks and improvements, including a journal "overhaul" that permits you to cross off evidence, change your settings, and generally make it "easier to use and navigate".

You can also play offline singleplayer without forcing you to connect to the server, and will no longer get a pity payment of $10 when you fail a contract; now you'll "get the insurance depending on the chosen difficulty". My favourite change might be that failing will also reveal what kind of ghost was terrorising you now, too.

A couple of hotfixes have been released on top of that too, chiefly to do with bugs and missing fonts and characters. There have also been some changes in VR too, so solo VR players will now get a photo reward, and the VR mute button has been changed to the pause button for all controllers.

"It has been an amazing year for Kinetic Games and Phasmophobia and I would like to thank everyone for their amazing support," says a brief statement on the website. "Today, Phasmophobia is one of the highest-rated games on Steam which is incredible and something I never imagined happening. It doesn't stop there either, we have many great updates planned for the future including this Halloween!"

To celebrate the anniversary, we have put together an anniversary update where you can party in the main menu area as well as some other additions and changes which you can read below.

The co-op ghost-hunting game is created by 25-year-old UK indie developer 'Dknighter', who recently took to Phasmophobia's Steam page to announce the planned expansion of studio Kinetic Games.

Its most recent update, Exposition - which launched a couple of weeks back - features "new and improved" equipment, which includes the DOTS projector, and two additional ghosts, "the newly discovered Myling and Goryo".

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Phasmophobia

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

Dying Light 2 brings back degrading weapons - but this time with a twist

Techland spill the zombeans on weapons.

27

Brilliant Itch freebie If On a Winter's Night, Four Travellers coming to Steam this month

100% Goff.

7

Alan Wake Remastered ditching original's product placement

Bunny hopped.

47

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals' new villains are so powerful, they're breaking into the original game's source code

"We can't stop them. Need your help. 89.🁢 🀫🀰■🀫🀰◼︎🀫 7🀫■."

6

Dead Space remake goes dark until next year

Cut off.

11

You may also enjoy...

Resident Evil Village ships over 3m copies

Tasty.

56

Movie director says Capcom copied his monster for Resident Evil Village boss fight

"It's one-to-one."

74

Feature | As Resident Evil turns 25, its loremaster digs into the first game's many secrets

Master, unlock.

62

Feature | Itchy, Tasty is an enjoyably informal and informative account of how one of gaming's most iconic series found its feet

The story of Resident Evil, as told by those who were there.

11

Feature | The 25 best games for VR you can play right now

Move it.

262

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch