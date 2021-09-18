Sonic 30th Anniversary Symphony is available to stream now

Listen on Apple Music and iTunes now, with other streaming platforms rolling out "by next week".

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 18 September 2021

The Sonic 30th Anniversary Symphony album is now available to stream on iTunes and Apple Music.

Not your preferred music streaming platform? Don't panic. According to Sonic's own social media manager, the album will be "rolling out to other services soon", "hopefully by next week" (thanks, NME).

Even if you're not a music streaming subscriber, however, you can sample the wonder of Sonic's music by the Tomoya Ohtani Band, Crush 40, and Sonic Adventure Music Experience by previewing the tracks right now on iTunes. No, you won't get the full-length glory of the FILMharmonic Orchestra Prague renditions, but even the brief snippets of the preview tracks are a wonderful treat.

The album includes 25 classic versions of Sonic music from across its 30-year history, including Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic Game Gear, World Adventure, Lost World, and Sonic Colors.

Yuji Naka, famed creator of Sonic the Hedgehog, recently revealed he's teaching himself how to program his own smartphone game following his departure from Square Enix earlier this year.

