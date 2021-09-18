Dying Light 2 brings back degrading weapons - but this time with a twist

Techland spill the zombeans on weapons.

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 18 September 2021

Just like its predecessor, Dying Light 2 will feature weapon degradation.

Confirmation about the beleaguered zombie game's combat came in the latest instalment of the game's Dying 2 Know More series in which PR specialist Paulina Dziedziak spoke to producer Szymon Strauss.

However, things will be slightly different this time around. The team insists that because "the world has changed", the weapons we used in the original game "wore out". Although you'll occasionally come across a "high-tier" ready-made weapon, they're rare to find and pretty expensive, so we'll mostly be "building stuff from scraps and materials you find on the fly".

Consequently, our homemade weapons will likely not be as durable as the ready-made stuff, so we'll need to keep crafting weapons from raw, scavenged ingredients as weapon degradation remains a key aspect of the game. We'll also find ourselves relying on other combat methods such as retreating to higher ground and using firecrackers and bait to lure zombies away from the group and pick them off safely.

Dying Light 2 is a first-person action survival game set in a post-apocalyptic open-world "overrun by flesh-hungry zombies". You'll get to scavenge for supplies, craft weapons, and face hordes of the infected.

ICYMI, Techland has once again delayed Dying Light 2 from 7th December to 4th February 2022.

As Wes summarised at the time, Dying Light was announced during Microsoft's E3 2019 press conference and was set to launch spring 2020, but in January 2020 the game was delayed indefinitely. In May 2020, reports emerged that suggested Dying Light 2 was in a sorry state, although Techland pushed back on the claims. A further blow came in February when a report shed additional light on the troubled project.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, then, in March, Techland admitted it had announced the sequel "too early".

More about Dying Light 2

