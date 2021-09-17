Titan Quest and Jagged Alliance free to download and keep forever on PC

For now.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 17 September 2021

Titan Quest Anniversary Edition and the Jagged Alliance 1: Gold Edition are free to download right now on PC.

Publisher THQ Nordic has made both games available to download and keep forever on Steam as part of its 10th anniversary. The offer ends at 6pm on 23rd September.

Titan Quest Anniversary Edition combines 2006 action role-playing game Titan Quest and its 2007 expansion Titan Quest Immortal Throne in one game. Donlan wrote about Titan Quest for our The Double-A Team series last year.

Jagged Alliance 1: Gold Edition includes the 1994 turn-based tactics classic plus add-on Deadly Games.

