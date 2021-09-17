THQ Nordic makes its Destroy All Humans 2 remake official

Confirmed for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. 

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 17 September 2021

Following some sneaky teasing earlier this year, and a spot of more recent leakage from Sony, THQ Nordic has officially confirmed that Destroy All Humans 2 is getting the remake treatment.

Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed, as THQ is calling its latest remake, will be "developed from scratch" in Unreal Engine 4 by Black Forest Games, the studio behind the striking 2020 remake of the original Destroy All Humans.

The sequel, if you're unfamiliar, initially released for PlayStation 2 and Xbox back in 2006, serving up a second helping of comedic ET action charting the continuing adventures of Crypto as he rampages across the 1960s following the destruction of his mothership by the KGB - a chaotic journey that sees him soaking up (and blowing up) the sights in the US, UK, Soviet Union, Japan, and even to the moon. Expect all that in the remake, only prettier.

Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed - Gameplay Trailer.

Further remake details are limited at present but THQ says two-player split-screen co-op is in as Crypto makes his way across the more open environments, and promises the ability to change paint jobs on your flying saucer, as well as the return of all Crypto skins from the first game.

Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed will released for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X at some currently unspecified future point.

