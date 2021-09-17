Bungie enables matchmaking help for those who get repeatedly thrashed 5-0 in Destiny 2's Trials of Osiris

Got smashed in Destiny 2's Trials of Osiris last weekend? Developer Bungie is making some changes to the 3v3 high-stakes PvP mode for this weekend that should help.

In a post on Bungie.net, the developer said it's making two key changes to matchmaking based on how things went on the successful reintroduction of Trials last weekend.

The first of these relates to the matchmaking for players after seven wins.

"That area of matchmaking has a significantly higher rate of 5-0 games than we would like, so we are enabling a 'flawless matchmaking' pool," Bungie said.

"However, we want to make sure that there are enough flawless players to maintain good matchmaking times - so we are waiting until Friday afternoon to turn this on, and we will be watching player reactions and matchmaking analytics all weekend to make sure it is behaving properly."

That change should offer more of a challenge to Trials experts who perhaps found it a little too easy to get to the Lighthouse (Destiny 2's social space reserved for those who go flawless in Trials).

The other change is on the other end of the spectrum:

"We are also not happy with the experience of players who have a bad streak of getting repeatedly thrashed 5-0, so we are enabling some matchmaking help if someone runs into several blowout matches," Bungie said.

"This temporary help mechanic clears up once they start winning again, so don't think someone will cheese a flawless by tanking for a few games and then have a weekend of smooth sailing."

Bungie didn't explain exactly what this "temporary help mechanic is", but it's clearly designed to help those who struggle with Destiny 2's most hardcore PvP mode get a win.

Meanwhile, Bungie has added the quitter penalties it used on the Glory playlists - giving a 30-minute timeout to those you quit out of too many games.

"We are going to be watching this, and have some harsher plans if players continue to abandon their fireteams," Bungie warned.

Trials enjoyed a pretty triumphant return last weekend after shifting to a premium offering and integrating a full-fledged anti-cheat system, with 750,000 people getting stuck in. That's more than Trials has seen since the early days of Destiny 2, Bungie said.

Digging into the detail, 120,000 of those were first-time-ever players, and another 470,000 hadn't played recently, so there were a lot of new and lapsed players.

237,000 players went flawless, Bungie said, with 105,000 players going flawless for the first time ever.

There's hope for us all, then.