There's a new WipEout game

WipEout Rush is a new game in PlayStation's legendary racing series - coming to iPhone and Android in early 2022.

Yes, this is an official WipEout game - at least in name, anyway. The debut trailer, below, clearly shows PlayStation's trademark at the end. It will feature "unique card-based racing" and a single-player campaign.

WipEout Rush is developed by Rogue Games, a studio set up by former IGN journalist and co-founder Matt Casamassina. IGN has the exclusive on the game's reveal today:

"If I want that visceral, immersive, intense racing experience, I'll find it waiting on PlayStation," Casamassina said. "But at the same time, we're delighted that we could rethink wipEout for mobile with some fun new play mechanics and gorgeous visuals.

"We hope fans will come to it with an open mind because - although different - we're proud to bring the wipEout franchise back into focus with a fresh take on the formula."

WipEout fans will likely spot returning tracks and ships in the trailer above. The game also includes a comic book-style story and runs at up to 60fps.

The original WipEout series was the work of the much-missed Studio Liverpool, which Sony shut down in 2012. The first WipEout launched in 1995 for the original PlayStation, and its cool fast-paced gameplay and pumping dance music soundtrack helped define the PlayStation brand.

Back in 2012, Eurogamer reported that Sony Liverpool had been working on a new WipEout game for PS4 at the time of its demise.

Ironically, PlayStation last week announced it had bought Firesprite, the now 250-person Liverpudlian team made up of many former members of Sony Liverpool, returning them back into the company which previously shut them down.