Tales of Arise breaks franchise records as it hits 1m sales milestone

Bandai Namco role-player Tales of Arise has shifted 1m copies worldwide in under a week, breaking sales records for the long-running series.

It means Arise is the fastest-selling Tales game ever, and the first to hit 1m copies in under seven days.

Bandai Namco announced the milestone on Twitter today, and shared a celebratory image of the game's characters Alphen and Shionne.

Meanwhile, fans of the franchise are celebrating Tales of Arise hitting the mainstream - with some calling it the series' long-awaited breakthrough moment after 17 mainline games to date.

Tales of Arise launched last week after a record five-year wait from the last all-new Tales game, Berseria, in 2016. Prior to that, many Tales titles had released annually.

Arise is the first game in the series for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, but is also available for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

What an achievement! And one that could not have happened without you! Here's to 1 million copies of Tales of Arise sold with an illustration of our favourite ship, Alphen and Shionne by Character Designer Iwamoto! #TalesofArise #BandaiNamco pic.twitter.com/wMYYQXSJWc — BANDAI NAMCO S.E.A. (@BandaiNamcoSEA) September 16, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

"Character and combat make this an RPG epic to savour," Hirun Cryer wrote in Eurogamer's Tales of Arise review, recommending the game. "There are missteps and a few bumps along the way, but this soft reboot of a long-running series emerges a triumph."