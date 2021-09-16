Tales of Arise breaks franchise records as it hits 1m sales milestone
In less than a week.
Bandai Namco role-player Tales of Arise has shifted 1m copies worldwide in under a week, breaking sales records for the long-running series.
It means Arise is the fastest-selling Tales game ever, and the first to hit 1m copies in under seven days.
Bandai Namco announced the milestone on Twitter today, and shared a celebratory image of the game's characters Alphen and Shionne.
Meanwhile, fans of the franchise are celebrating Tales of Arise hitting the mainstream - with some calling it the series' long-awaited breakthrough moment after 17 mainline games to date.
Tales of Arise launched last week after a record five-year wait from the last all-new Tales game, Berseria, in 2016. Prior to that, many Tales titles had released annually.
Arise is the first game in the series for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, but is also available for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.
What an achievement! And one that could not have happened without you! Here's to 1 million copies of Tales of Arise sold with an illustration of our favourite ship, Alphen and Shionne by Character Designer Iwamoto! #TalesofArise #BandaiNamco pic.twitter.com/wMYYQXSJWc— BANDAI NAMCO S.E.A. (@BandaiNamcoSEA) September 16, 2021
"Character and combat make this an RPG epic to savour," Hirun Cryer wrote in Eurogamer's Tales of Arise review, recommending the game. "There are missteps and a few bumps along the way, but this soft reboot of a long-running series emerges a triumph."
