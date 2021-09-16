EA sticks with loot boxes for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, but adds preview packs

In transition.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team features the mode's long-standing and controversial loot boxes, EA has confirmed.

However, EA will use the preview packs it trialed towards the end of FIFA 21's life.

In June, under increasing pressure from governments, children's welfare groups and gambling charities, EA added the ability to see what's inside FIFA 21 loot boxes before you buy them.

These Ultimate Team preview packs let you see all the specific items contained within them before you make a decision on whether to buy with FUT Coins or FIFA Points. (FUT Coins is a virtual currency earned through gameplay. FIFA Points is a virtual currency bought with real-world money.)

If you do not buy the pack, you see the previewed pack remains in the store, where it is now on a refresh timer. The timer has to expire before you can preview another pack of the same type.

Preview packs are one of the biggest shakeups to Ultimate Team since its inception, and marked a significant change to the way the controversial - and highly lucrative - mode is monetised.

1

The change came amid increasing pressure from governments about the link between video game loot boxes and gambling. EA's FIFA series is part of ongoing investigations into the impact of loot boxes, particularly on children, with many groups calling for a change in legislation to categorise loot boxes such as Ultimate Team packs as gambling.

It was clear EA was testing the waters with these changes in FIFA 21 in response to this scrutiny - and now we know they will carry forward into FIFA 22.

Preview packs will be available in FIFA 22 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, Stadia and PC - but not Nintendo Switch.

At launch, the premium gold pack will be available for preview on a 24 hour refresh timer alongside the non-preview version. The premium silver pack will be available for preview on a 24 hour refresh timer alongside the non-preview version, too.

The question will be whether these preview packs go far enough. In the UK, the government is looking into loot boxes to see if the law should be applied to them. In December 2019, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport launched a review of loot boxes alongside a wider review of the Gambling Act 2005, and in June 2020 announced a public call for evidence. The government commissioned Abertay University to assess this evidence, and the hope is a report will be issued by the end of this year. If so, the government may act at some point in 2022.

While EA maintains Ultimate Team's loot boxes do not constitute gambling, in a recent regulatory financial document the company acknowledged a change in the law could significantly impact its business.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about FIFA 22

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Konami selling a £33 eFootball premium player pack you can't use until November

One game at a time.

16

EA downgrades Cristiano Ronaldo to joint third-best player in the world for FIFA 22

Maybe he'll Siiiiuu.

46

US Open tennis champ does FIFA's dead fish celebration

L2 plus left.

14

The saga of Wrexham in FIFA 22 just took a weird turn

UPDATE: Confirmed in Rest of World.

17

FIFA 22 nabs 14 exclusively-licensed Serie A teams

Golaccio!

19

You may also enjoy...

Murdered teen footballer now in FIFA 21 - 15 years after his death

"We get to honour his talent."

17

EA is selling FIFA 21 cosmetics outside loot boxes for the first time

But they're overpriced.

24

Football Manager joins clubs and players in social media boycott over online abuse

#StopOnlineAbuse.

34

EA vows to do more to tackle racist content in FIFA 21

"It seems more prevalent than ever."

76

Feature | Going up against a legend again in Gran Turismo Sport

Get in there Lewis.

107

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch