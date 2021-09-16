Deltarune Chapter 2 arrives this week on PC

Surprise! The second slice of Deltarune arrives tomorrow, Friday 17th September at 8pm Eastern time for PC and Mac. That's 1am Saturday morning here in the UK.

It's been three years since Undertale creator Toby Fox released Deltarune: Chapter 1 for free, and it's been a long wait without more information on when future installments might arrive.

That all changed overnight, with this short teaser posted to the official Undertale Twitter account:

It's worth noting, of course, that this release date is for PC and Mac only. Anyone with a save file from the first chapter will be able to continue the story right from where it left off.

If you played Deltarune: Chapter 1 on Nintendo Switch or PlayStation 4, there's no word yet on when Chapter 2 will come to those platforms.

Back in late 2018, Fox suggested it would be a while before more Deltarune chapters were released, and that he needed to grow his team size before he could move the project forward.

September 2020 brought word development was "proceeding at a good pace", and future chapters would not take as long to finish.