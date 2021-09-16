Battlefield 2042 beta reportedly pushed back to October

Following game's delay to late November.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 16 September 2021

Battlefield 2042's upcoming open beta has reportedly been delayed from this month to October.

That's according to reliable Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson, who was one of the first to report yesterday on Battlefield 2042's overall delay to 19th November.

DICE had previously said players would be able to get their hands on with Battlefield 2042 during September. Now, the open beta is expected early next month, with 6th October floated as a date for pre-order customers before everyone else gets in on 8th October.

For its part, DICE has not officially confirmed a delay to the game's open beta. In its statement last night, the developer simply said it would update fans on its plans later this month.

"Building the next generation of Battlefield during a global pandemic has created unforeseen challenges for our development teams," DICE wrote.

"Given the scale and scope of the game, we had hoped our teams would be back in our studios together as we move towards launch. With the ongoing conditions not allowing that to happen safely, and with all the hard work the teams are doing from home, we feel it is important to take the extra time to delver on the vision of Battlefield 2042 for our players."

