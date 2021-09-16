343 to ditch Halo: The Master Chief Collection seasons after Halo Infinite comes out

Passing the torch.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 16 September 2021

343 plans to ditch Halo: The Master Chief Collection's seasons after Halo Infinite comes out, it's signalled.

Season 8, which launches later this autumn, may prove to be MCC's last season, as 343 moves away from the game's season model to focus on smaller updates "that can land when they're ready based on development status and studio roadmap alignment".

John Linneman, Rich Leadbetter and Alex Battaglia spend the best part of 40 minutes sharing their thoughts on the Halo Infinite technical preview.

343 insisted these updates will continue to be free and will include the unreleased features and content from this year, and it will make a continued effort to improve stability and tackle legacy fixes where possible. "We still have a lot of goodness to deliver in 2022," 343's publishing team lead producer Michael "Farns" Fahrny said in a post on Halo Waypoint.

It does sound like 343 is readying MCC players for the perhaps inevitable managed decline of support, with Halo Infinite set to kick off with its own seasonal battle pass model in December.

Fahrny acknowledged the impact of Halo Infinite on MCC's ongoing support:

"With Halo Infinite's release now locked for December 8th, it's safe to say the remainder of the year is going to be a wild one here at the studio," he said.

"While the MCC and Halo Infinite teams are generally separate entities, we do have overlap when it comes to shared areas like services, support, community, and more. To that end, it's important to us that we position MCC's eighth season for success but also help alleviate any conflicts that could take away from the studio's focus on Halo Infinite's launch.

"To that end, Season 8's release later this fall will be our last official MCC update of this calendar year. Suffice it to say that we're going to finish the year on a high note with a jam-packed season that's actually swelled in some regards as pieces once ear-marked for later this year were pulled in to clear the landing zone for Halo Infinite."

Halo: The Master Chief Collection originally released in November 2014 for the Xbox One, then on PC from 2019. After a disastrous launch beset by technical problems, 343 worked to fix the game, and have supported it with significant updates via the popular seasonal model ever since.

343 is working through the details of this change, Fahrny said, and will share those early next year.

"In the meantime, we're focused on finalising Season 8 to ensure we give you an amazing release to cap off the year for MCC."

Meanwhile, 343 did talk about what's in development for MCC beyond Season 8. This includes additional mod support for Halo Reach and Halo 4.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (4)

Games in this article

Halo: Infinite

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Former Bungie composer Marty O'Donnell found in contempt of court over use of Destiny assets

Music of the tears.

35

Thatcher's Techbase sees the return of "one of humanity's greatest threats"

We're doomed.

74

Battlefield 2042 set for delay, reports suggest

UPDATE: DICE makes it official.

49

Battlefield 2042 beta reportedly pushed back to October

Following game's delay to late November.

2

Deathloop PC stuttering issues being investigated, Arkane says

Here we go again.

68

You may also enjoy...

Video | Far Cry 6 lets you have a pet attack crocodile, and 100 other things we spotted

Here's Ian with 22 minutes of footage.

57

Raven nerfs Call of Duty: Warzone's "Big Bertha" meta

Significant optics change.

2

Warzone best weapons in Season 5 explained: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

102

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass guide, changes and everything else you need to know about the returning raid

Our complete walkthrough for Destiny's Vault of Glass raid, complete with boss strategies and combat tips.

Comments (4)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch