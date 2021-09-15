Thatcher's Techbase sees the return of "one of humanity's greatest threats"

We're doomed.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 15 September 2021

Thatcher's Techbase is - you guessed it - about the return of Margeret Thatcher.

The Boom-compatible Doom WAD comes out on 24th September via its website on GitHub. It's free and playable on pretty much any computer hardware. There are five levels of difficulty, co-op and deathmatch.

The trailer is below:

Thatcher's Techbase is the work of Jim Purvis, director of 3D: Doom Daddy Digital.

"The world has heard a mysterious broadcast, a threat of revenge in the sinister voice of the late Baroness Margaret Thatcher," reads the official blurb.

"Faced with the return of one of humanity's greatest threats, you have no choice but to head to The Tenth Circle of Hell:

"The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

"And investigate the underworld fortress known only as...

"Thatcher's Techbase."

The soundtrack is by composer Barry "Epoch" Topping, who worked on Paradise Killer. Voice actor Laila Berzins, who played Demeter and Persephone in Hades, also helped out.

"I can't ask you for any money for this game - Thatcher's Techbase is based on licensed code and assets provided by id Software, and uses copyrighted images, sounds and other reference material," Purvis said, before suggesting fans show their support by donating to a list of organisations that includes Living Rent, the the Hillsborough Justice Campaign and the Coal Industry Social Welfare Organisation.

"This game is dedicated to everyone Margaret Thatcher hated and everyone who hated Margaret Thatcher," Purvis said.

