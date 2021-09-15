Sony appears to have announced the Destroy All Humans 2 remake early

Nothing to see here.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 15 September 2021

Sony appears to have announced the Destroy All Humans 2 remake early.

The announcement of Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed was made on the official PlayStation Twitter account, before it was deleted.

The trailer is still available, though. Whoops!

The existence of Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed comes as no surprise given publisher THQ Nordic teased it in February.

The trailer confirms Black Forest Games, developer of the Destroy All Humans remake, is behind Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed. Expect a launch on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

I imagine an announcement will be made soon - let's all try to forget we saw anything, okay?

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (2)

More about Destroy All Humans! 2

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Dying Light 2 delayed again, this time to Feb 2022

Shuffles back.

26

Spider-Man 2 pits Peter Parker and Miles Morales against Venom on PS5 in 2023

Insomniac back on development duties.

34

God of War: Ragnarok shares first gameplay in chilly new trailer

Confirmed as concluding chapter of Norse saga.

39

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection brings A Thief's End and Lost Legacy remasters to both PC and PS5

PC version coming "shortly after" PS5.

135

Square's fantasy adventure Forspoken gets new trailer and "spring 2022" launch window

Out on PS5 and PC.

16

You may also enjoy...

"Very experimental" Resident Evil Village third-person mod features a headless Ethan

Face it.

9

Recommended | Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World review - a lost charmer revisited

Sage power.

26

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Resident Evil Village walkthrough: A guide to surviving the horror adventure

Our abridged guide to completing the next chapter in Ethan Winters' story.

1

Assassin's Creed Valhalla finally lets you turn off finisher moves

Hacked out.

38

Comments (2)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch