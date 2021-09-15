Sony appears to have announced the Destroy All Humans 2 remake early.

The announcement of Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed was made on the official PlayStation Twitter account, before it was deleted.

The trailer is still available, though. Whoops!

The existence of Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed comes as no surprise given publisher THQ Nordic teased it in February.

The trailer confirms Black Forest Games, developer of the Destroy All Humans remake, is behind Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed. Expect a launch on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

I imagine an announcement will be made soon - let's all try to forget we saw anything, okay?