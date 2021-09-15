Sonic's iconic Green Hill Zone soundtrack finally has lyrics

It's got a ring to it.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 15 September 2021

The original composer of Sonic the Hedgehog's Green Hill Zone soundtrack has released a new version of the legendary theme with lyrics.

Masato Nakamura roped in his J-pop group Dreams Come True to help write the new version and star in its video, in celebration of Sonic's 30th anniversary (thanks, VGC).

Titled "Tsugino Seno! De - On The Green Hill", the video below includes numerous visual nods to Sega's mascot, while Nakamura himself plays bass. Appropriately, the lyrics speak of running through forests and over green hills, which is also what the video is all about:

This new version seems to have official approval, too. Former Sonic Team boss Yuji Naka has celebrated the track's release and pointed to a second, more retro-themed version with Sonic-like sound effects.

"I feel quite nostalgic," Naka wrote. "It is unique to the composer of Sonic 1. It feels like Sonic's 30th anniversary. I'm happy."

Here are links to enjoy the tune on Spotify, Apple Music and so forth in its original Dreams Come True version or its retro Masado & Miwasco remix.

Sonic celebrated his 30th birthday back in June but shows no sign of slowing down. There's an all-new Sonic on the horizon and Sonic Colours just released, albeit with a few problems on Switch. Meanwhile in movie land, Idris Elba will star as Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

