Retro rhythm roguelike BPM: Bullets Per Minute arrives in October
BPM: Bullets Per Minute launches for PlayStation and Xbox on 5th October, developer Awe Interactive has announced.
A dungeon-clearing first-person shooter mix of Doom and Rock Band, this rhythm FPS originally launched on Steam in September 2020 to strong reviews.
Here's a look at it in action:
Playtonic Friends, the new publishing arm of Yooka-Laylee developer Playtonic, announced earlier this year it would support the game's new console release.
BPM: Bullets Per Minute runs at 60fps on PS4 and Xbox One in "HD", Awe said today, and at 4K 60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.
? Choose your Valkyrie to repel the hordes.
? Shoot, jump and dodge to the beat of our epic soundtrack.
? Playable on PS5 & Xbox Series X|S.
?? Headbanging may occur.#indiedev #ps4 #ps5 #xbox pic.twitter.com/KrSm3RBs8H
