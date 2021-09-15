Retro rhythm roguelike BPM: Bullets Per Minute arrives in October

BPM: Bullets Per Minute launches for PlayStation and Xbox on 5th October, developer Awe Interactive has announced.

A dungeon-clearing first-person shooter mix of Doom and Rock Band, this rhythm FPS originally launched on Steam in September 2020 to strong reviews.

Here's a look at it in action:

Playtonic Friends, the new publishing arm of Yooka-Laylee developer Playtonic, announced earlier this year it would support the game's new console release.

BPM: Bullets Per Minute runs at 60fps on PS4 and Xbox One in "HD", Awe said today, and at 4K 60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

We are excited to announce that BPM launches on October 5th for PS4 & Xbox One!



? Choose your Valkyrie to repel the hordes.

? Shoot, jump and dodge to the beat of our epic soundtrack.

? Playable on PS5 & Xbox Series X|S.

?? Headbanging may occur.#indiedev #ps4 #ps5 #xbox pic.twitter.com/KrSm3RBs8H — BPM | Rhythm FPS (@bpmgame) September 15, 2021