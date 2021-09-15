Retro rhythm roguelike BPM: Bullets Per Minute arrives in October

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 15 September 2021

BPM: Bullets Per Minute launches for PlayStation and Xbox on 5th October, developer Awe Interactive has announced.

A dungeon-clearing first-person shooter mix of Doom and Rock Band, this rhythm FPS originally launched on Steam in September 2020 to strong reviews.

Here's a look at it in action:

Playtonic Friends, the new publishing arm of Yooka-Laylee developer Playtonic, announced earlier this year it would support the game's new console release.

BPM: Bullets Per Minute runs at 60fps on PS4 and Xbox One in "HD", Awe said today, and at 4K 60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

