Nintendo Switch finally adds Bluetooth audio support

More than four years after its release, Nintendo Switch finally supports Bluetooth audio.

The feature is the main addition in today's Switch system software update v13.0.0, which is available to download now.

Nintendo's support page notes a couple of limitations. Up to two wireless controllers can be paired with a Switch while using Bluetooth audio, and headsets will be disconnected during local communication, such as when starting a wireless multiplayer game. To be fair, I guess in that situation you're going to be shouting at each other in person.

Additionally, only one Bluetooth audio device can be connected at a time, Nintendo says, and Bluetooth microphones can't be used.

Other new features added today include the option to update the firmware of any Switch dock with a LAN port, and a setting for maintaining a wired internet connection while in Sleep Mode for smoother downloading.

Finally, you're able to see whether your wireless internet connection uses 2.4GHz or 5GHz frequency, and the method to initiate "Calibrate Control Sticks" was changed.

The latest #NintendoSwitch update is now available, including the ability to pair Bluetooth devices for audio output.



Now, why did that take so long?