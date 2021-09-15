Nintendo has no plans for Switch price drop outside Europe

Nintendo won't extend its European Switch price cut to the US, the company has confirmed to Axios Gaming.

On Monday, Nintendo reduced the price of the original Nintendo Switch by £20, down to £259 in the UK and €269 in mainland Europe.

In a statement to Eurogamer at the time, Nintendo UK said the change was "due to currency exchange rates" as well as the impending 8th October arrival of the Switch's new OLED model.

Now, a Nintendo of America spokesperson has confirmed the company has "no plans" to adjust the price of the original Nintendo Switch in the US, and Axios Gaming's Stephen Totilo stated the price drop was "just for Europe".

This isn't completely unexpected - currency conversions had seen the relative UK and European prices for the original Nintendo Switch among the higher end of those offered globally, so this week's price cut was something of a normalisation.

What this does mean is the $350 OLED will arrive with a $50 price difference in the US, compared to the original Switch model's $300 and the Lite at $200.