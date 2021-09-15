Deathloop PC stuttering issues being investigated, Arkane says

Deathloop players have complained of stuttering and poor frame-rates in the game's PC version, and now developer Arkane has acknowledged the problem.

In a statement shared by the game's community manager on reddit, Arkane said it was looking into the issue "as a priority".

"Hey all, I'm one of the Deathloop community managers," MortalEmporer wrote on reddit, replying to a post which jokingly suggested Deathloop's issues were due to the graphical quality of its in-game food.

"While those burgers do look great, regarding performance we are aware of reports that some PC users are experiencing stuttering issues in Deathloop.

"We're actively investigating the issue right now as a priority, and will update you with more specific information as soon as possible."

Found the reason for the poor performance, these are the best looking hamburgers I have ever seen in any game ever! from r/Deathloop