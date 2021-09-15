Deathloop PC stuttering issues being investigated, Arkane says
Deathloop players have complained of stuttering and poor frame-rates in the game's PC version, and now developer Arkane has acknowledged the problem.
In a statement shared by the game's community manager on reddit, Arkane said it was looking into the issue "as a priority".
"Hey all, I'm one of the Deathloop community managers," MortalEmporer wrote on reddit, replying to a post which jokingly suggested Deathloop's issues were due to the graphical quality of its in-game food.
"While those burgers do look great, regarding performance we are aware of reports that some PC users are experiencing stuttering issues in Deathloop.
"We're actively investigating the issue right now as a priority, and will update you with more specific information as soon as possible."
In the meantime, Deathloop's Steam reviews are taking a hit. Despite a strong critical review consensus at launch, the game currently sits on a "mixed" user rating.
Many user reviews include unfounded speculation that Deathloop's use of Denuvo's controversial copy protection is to blame. But, writing on Twitter last night, Digital Foundry's Alex Battaglia said there was no evidence Denuvo was to blame for the stuttering players are currently reporting.
There is no direct evidence at the moment in all my testing that there is microstuttering/that denuvo is at fault for anything. There is an issue though with something that looks like stutters though, but is not actually performance related. I think it is best to report on that. https://t.co/8vCU0w7I0U— Alexander Battaglia (@Dachsjaeger) September 15, 2021
Instead, he wrote, the issue seemed to lie with the game's camera movement when playing with a mouse and using an unlocked frame-rate not set to standard values such as 60fps.
Digital Foundry will have a deeper dive into this issue as part of a detailed video, due tomorrow. In the meantime, we've contacted Bethesda for more information.
"A brilliant timeloop shooter that gives Dishonored's best tricks and techniques more opportunity to shine," Edwin wrote in Eurogamer's Deathloop review, awarding it an Essential badge. (We played on PS5.)
