Nvidia acknowledges leaked PC game list, including God of War and Final Fantasy 7 Remake

But says they are "speculative".

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 14 September 2021

God of War, Final Fantasy 7 Remake and "BioShock 2022" have all been named for PC in a leaked list of titles datamined from Nvidia's GeForce Now.

The intriguing list includes numerous upcoming games, some which are unannounced for PC and others which have not been formally announced at all.

Nvidia has now acknowledged the leak as legitimate, but told Wccftech that titles were "speculative" and "used only for internal tracking and testing". "Inclusion on the list is neither confirmation or an announcement of any game."

With that in mind, it's worth having a look at some of the games listed. It's interesting to see the heavily-rumoured Grand Theft Auto remasters included here, with entries for GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas.

"BioShock 2022" is also mentioned - though while there is a new BioShock project in the works, Eurogamer does not expect it to arrive next year.

"Project Cortez" from Infinity Ward is also mentioned, which seems likely to be Activision's Call of Duty for 2022.

Numerous PlayStation projects are mentioned, including the recently-confirmed Uncharted games, and the yet-to-be-confirmed-for-PC God of War, Demon Souls, Gran Turismo 7, Returnal and Ghost of Tsushima. (There's no mention of Bloodborne, Spider-Man or The Last of Us, make of that what you will.) PlayStation has itself confirmed more of its games will launch on PC in the future, and we expect to hear confirmation of some of these in time.

Microsoft makes the list with an array of upcoming projects such as MachineGames' far-off Indiana Jones game, Avowed, and Projects "Holland" and "Typhoon" (which Windows Central's Jez Corden has confirmed to be accurate code-names for Playground's Fable and Avalanche's Contraband).

Halo 5: Guardians is also listed, which prompted a speedy response from Bungie to set expectations.

"Maybe this was for 'H5: Forge' but I can confirm there are no plans to bring H5 to PC," Halo community director Brian Jarrard wrote on Twitter. "We know there's some demand for it, but as we've stated before, not in the cards as the studio is fully focused on Infinite and MCC. Will never say never, but nothing underway currently."

Other games mentioned include the expected Resident Evil 4 Remake and Street Fighter 6, plus entries for "Titanfall 3", "Half-Life 2 Remastered" and Tekken 8. As Nvidia says, it's worth taking everything on the list as "speculative" until confirmed - but it is also clear there are some real, unannounced projects here, and that this is a real, embarrassing slip-up from Nvidia.

