Dying Light 2 delayed again, this time to Feb 2022

Techland has delayed Dying Light 2 from 7th December to 4th February 2022.

Techland boss Pawel Marchewka said its parkour-infused open-world zombie sequel is complete and in playtesting, but needs more time for polish and optimisation.

Dying Light 2 has endured a rather tumultuous few years of development. It was announced at E3 2018 during the Xbox press conference by role-playing game writer and designer Chris Avellone, who later left the project following allegations of sexual assault.

During Microsoft's E3 2019 press conference, Techland announced Dying Light 2 was set for launch spring 2020, but in January 2020 Dying Light 2 was delayed indefinitely. In May 2020, reports emerged that suggested Dying Light 2 was in a sorry state, although Techland pushed back.

In January, Techland moved to reassure fans concerned about Dying Light 2 after Paweł Selinger, who had worked as "narration designer" on the game for the last two years, left Techland at the end of 2020 after over 22 years at the company.

A further blow came in February when a report shed additional light on the troubled project, alleging chaotic, unfocused development driven by an overbearing CEO.

In March, Techland has admitted it announced the sequel "too early".

Marchewka's statement in full is below: