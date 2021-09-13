US Open tennis champ does FIFA's dead fish celebration

L2 plus left.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
13 September 2021

US Open tennis champion Daniil Medvedev celebrated his win by performing one of the most well-known celebrations in FIFA: the dead fish.

Medvedev, who defeated World number one Novak Djokovic 6-4 6-4 6-4 in the grand final last night, threw himself to the court floor, lying on his side with his tongue hanging out.

The audience would be forgiven for not having a clue that Medvedev was performing a celebration from a video game (it sort of looks like he's collapsing with exhaustion), but in his post-match interview he confirmed what he was going for, saying: "Only legends will understand what I did after the match is L2 plus left. Thank you guys!"

That's right, the input command for FIFA's dead fish is hold the left trigger (L2 on PlayStation) and hold left on the right thumbstick. Here's how it looks in the video game:

It's pretty bizarre, but sports professionals do occasionally dip into the world of video games for their celebrations. Let's remember, French forward Antoine Griezmann scored a penalty in the World Cup final and celebrated by doing the infamous Fortnite Take the L dance.

