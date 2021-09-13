Total War Warhammer 3 delayed to early 2022

Hold the line.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 13 September 2021

Total War Warhammer 3 is delayed to early 2022, Creative Assembly has announced.

The hotly-anticipated strategy game was due out late 2021.

"We know this is disappointing, but the extra time means we can accomplish more than we could if we rushed to release this year," the UK studio said in a statement.

"The wait won't be much longer, and we'll have plenty of new information in the meantime. The new date will make for a stronger release and the best first step into a new era for Total War: Warhammer.

"We don't consider this release the end of our trilogy, but the start of years of content and support as we continue to bring the jaw-dropping scale of Games Workshop's fantasy universe to Total War."

Creative Assembly said it will reveal Grand Cathay, one of the launch races in Total War Warhammer 3, tomorrow.

Our Chris Tapsell went hands-on with Total War: Warhammer 3's fiery new survival battles in May.

