Marvel's Agent Carter is Netflix's new Tomb Raider

Hayley Atwell, best known as Marvel's Peggy Carter, is the voice of Lara Croft in Netflix's new Tomb Raider anime.

The award-winning actress will lend her voice to Lara Croft in the new Netflix show, which is set to follow the events of the rebooted Tomb Raider game trilogy.

In other words, Hayley Atwell's Croft will be the same, if slightly older, version of Lara played by Camilla Luddington in the Tomb Raider reboot and its sequels Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

The Golden Globe and Olivier Award-nominated actress is next due to appear in Mission Impossible 7, which is set for release in September 2022.

In her role as Peggy Carter she has appeared in six Marvel films, plus episodes of Agents of SHIELD and What If...? as well as her own (and under-rated) Agent Carter spin-off.

Atwell also previously voiced Peggy Carter in a couple of spin-off video games.

Tasha Huo will write and executive produce Netflix's animated Tomb Raider adaptation (her previous credits include The Witcher: Blood Origin and Red Sonja), alongside Dmitri M. Johnson (Sonic the Hedgehog), Stephen Bugaj and Howard Bliss.

Netflix first announced its plans for a Tomb Raider series back in January, as the latest in a long line of video game adaptations confirmed to be in the works at Netflix. There's still no word on a release date.

Alongside its already airing shows - including the live-action Witcher and Detention series, and animated versions of Castlevania and Dragon's Dogma - the streaming service has announced an animated Sonic the Hedgehog series, adaptations of Devil May Cry and Assassin's Creed, plus live-action and CGI takes on Resident Evil, the latter of which should release this year.

There are even whispers of Elder Scrolls and Pokémon adaptations for Netflix, too.