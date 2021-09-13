F1 2021 gets its first major update today

Following another enjoyably melodramatic weekend of racing - go Danny Ric! Go McLaren! And boooooooo Max! - the official game gets its first major update today, introducing the Portimao circuit alongside another few welcome features and additions.

Also included in the update are the Aston Martin safety car that's new for this year and sharing duties with the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R.

Portimao is a fairly new addition to the F1 calendar, the undulating Algarve International Circuit being ushered in as part of last year's revised schedule.

Today's update is the first of three major ones planned for F1 2021, with the Imola circuit coming in October while the all-new street circuit at Jeddah will be available in November alongside the line-ups and liveries for the 2021 F2 season.

F1 2021 marked the first EA-published take on the sport since the turn of the century, though it continued the fine trajectory Codemasters has put the series on since it debuted on the current generation of hardware.