Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 13 September 2021

Epic Games is appealing the final decision in this year's big Epic vs. Apple trial.

Last Friday's ruling was a mixed result for both companies, though Epic lost the majority of the points it had tried to raise.

Late on Friday night, Epic boss Tim Sweeney offered his thoughts on Twitter, and said the judgement "isn't a win for developers or consumers". In a series of messages, Sweeney said Epic would "fight on", and later categorised the result as a loss.

Epic failed to prove Apple acted as a mobile gaming monopoly, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers decided in last week's ruling, which meant Apple could continue to run its App Store as it did currently, and continue to take a 30 percent cut of purchases.

The judgement meant Apple was within its rights to boot Fortnite from its marketplace, and that Epic had to hand over the 30 percent it would have paid to Apple for any direct purchases before being removed.

Epic did, however, force a change to App Store rules. Apple can no longer stop apps from telling customers about alternative payment options outside the App Store, or from linking people to them.

There's no word yet on exactly how Epic will attempt to overturn last week's ruling.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (12)

More about Fortnite

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Nintendo lowers price of base Switch model in Europe

UPDATE: Due to currency exchange rates and impending OLED arrival, Nintendo says.

60

Google Stadia's director for games leaves to join Google Cloud

"Gaming is one of the key verticals we are investing in."

31

New Steam client brings improvements to the downloads page and storage manager

Steamed up.

3

Twitch files lawsuit against two hate raiders

Following streamer strike earlier this month.

47

Fortnite trial judge decides Apple cannot stop developers linking to other payment methods

But Epic has failed to prove Apple is monopolistic.

62

You may also enjoy...

Evercade VS home console announced

For the four players.

40

Several Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuits have been rolled into one

Courting controversy.

41

PlayStation just had its best ever financial year as PS5 sales hit 7.8m

Bank it.

101

Epic Games doesn't want Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Passing the V-buck.

50

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Comments (12)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch