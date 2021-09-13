Darkest Dungeon 2 enters early access this October

Via the Epic Games Store.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 13 September 2021

Darkest Dungeon 2, the long-awaited sequel to developer Red Hook Games' acclaimed gothic horror RPG, will be launching into early access via the Epic Games Store on 26th October.

The original Darkest Dungeon was also borne of early access, having launched on Steam back in 2015. The resulting pre-release refinements ultimately helped make an already fantastic game even better, and Darkest Dungeon's punishing blend of dungeon crawling and visceral turn-based battling - in which your team of four misfits is at perpetual risk of unraveling in the face of multitudinous Lovecraftian horrors - released to significant critical acclaim.

"This is a game that's horrid in a way that means that you can't look away," wrote Christian Donlan in his Recommended review back in 2016, "a game of exhaustion and luridness and of terrible things happening in an awful, awful place. In other words, it's just lovely."

Darkest Dungeon 2 - A Glimmer of Hope Teaser.

As for Darkest Dungeon 2, Red Hook has remained relatively cagey about what to expect from its sequel since its announcement back in 2019. We do known it'll offer players "a glimpse of the supernatural apocalypse twisting and distorting the world beyond the estate" of the first game, however, and that it'll have its own "creative and thematic identity", retaining some elements of the original but jettisoning others.

Fresh monsters, bosses, and challenges are promised, and combat will receive a "significant [mechanical and presentational] tune-up", delivered within "a completely different metagame structure". And the whole thing is being presented in stylised 3D this time around too.

We'll know more when Darkest Dungeon 2 enters early access - and a currently unspecified period of Epic Games Store exclusivity - on 26th October.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (2)

More about Darkest Dungeon 2

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Total War Warhammer 3 delayed to early 2022

Hold the line.

5

GOG adds six classic Star Trek games

Better engagement.

23

Marvel's Midnight Suns gameplay video gives us a much better idea of how it plays

Claws out.

9

Here's a first look at Marvel's Midnight Suns gameplay in action

A little bit of card-battling, a little bit of Fire Emblem.

24

Colony builder Surviving Mars gets underground-focused expansion next week

Alongside Mars Lifestyle Radio Pack.

4

You may also enjoy...

Mini Motorways' acclaimed minimalist road-building strategy comes to Steam in July

And a Switch version launches next year.

7

Feature | We Are The Caretakers' Afrofuturist strategy wants you to imagine a better world

Care play.

6

Feature | Castlehold is a fittingly inventive take on strategy from the Scribblenauts creators

Fort it was very good.

5

Dark fantasy King Arthur XCOM-alike reaches Kickstarter goal

Kay.

Feature | The best 20 Switch games you can play right now

From Astral Chain to Zelda.

226

Comments (2)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch