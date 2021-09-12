Yes, PlatinumGames is interested in bringing Star Fox Zero to Nintendo Switch

PlatinumGames has confirmed it would "definitely" be interested in bringing Star Fox Zero to Nintendo Switch.

Acknowledging that it's "not cool" that so many games are locked to older-generation systems that some might not be able to access, studio head Atsushi Inaba said that if Nintendo could be convinced, the team would be interested in "bring[ing] over any of those titles to the newer platforms".

"It's not cool that people aren't able to play older games because they're locked out of the platform, so of course if anything was possible we'd like to bring over any of those older titles to the newer platforms," Inaba told VGC.

"It kind of depends on what's in the realm of actual possibility, but yeah, if the chance came up it's definitely something we'd like to think about.

"The important thing to remember there is that because it's Nintendo's IP, the ideas are coming from Miyamoto-san himself," he added. "Of course, at that time there was a lot of discussion between Platinum and Nintendo, but if the opportunity came up to bring Star Fox Zero to the Switch again it would be more of a question of what he would like to do in that opportunity, and of course we would respect that again."

Given Star Fox Zero's mixed reception was due, in part, to its clumsy utilisation of the WiiU's built-in screen, it would be interesting to see how the game would fare on the Switch. Watch this space, eh?

"Star Fox Zero isn't quite a remake, then, but it most definitely feels like a reunion, where heart-warming bursts of nostalgia and shared memories occasionally give way to bouts of awkward shuffling," Martin wrote when he reviewed Star Fox Zero on its release in 2016. "It's enjoyable enough, and if you've any affection for Star Fox 64 it's worth showing up, but there'll definitely be moments where you wish you were elsewhere."

Veteran designer Takaya Imamura left Nintendo back in January after more than three decades at the company. As Tom reported at the time, his career spanned an astonishing six console generations, with Imamura working on some of Nintendo's biggest franchises such as Donkey Kong and Zelda, but is best known for his creation of the core Star Fox cast.

Imamura continued to work on the Star Fox series throughout his time at Nintendo, becoming art director of Star Fox 64, then co-producer and sole producer respectively of Star Fox Assault and Star Fox Command.