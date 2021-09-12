Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals' new villains are so powerful, they're breaking into the original game's source code

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals' villains have started infiltrating the original horror game.

Following an update deployed during the summer (or Q3 for those of you in the southern hemisphere), a series of spooky tweets from developer Night School, and another mysterious patch deployed a few days back, new radio transmissions are now available in the original game, a full half-decade after it was originally released (thanks, PCGN).

"We tried to stop it. We failed," states a mysterious tweet from the developer's official Twitter account, hinting that the villains of the new game are so powerful, they're affecting the source code of the original game.

"Signals are breaking through into OXENFREE and we can't block them, no matter how many patches or changes we m🀫ke to the game. We're in troubl🀰. All of us."

More signals. We can?t stop them. Need your help. 89.? ???????? 7??https://t.co/iOaOdgR53J pic.twitter.com/vzcCPHLC7Q — Night School Studio (@nightschoolers) September 10, 2021

The following day, another message was added - "If we're going to beat wha■ ever is invading the r🀫dio waves, we're going to need your hel🀫. Hard🀰n Tower. Epipha◼︎y Fields. Fo🀫t Milner. Download this new patch, 🀫o there, and tell us what you hear," - while the most recent tweet says: "More signals. We can't stop them. Need your help. 89.🁢 🀫🀰■🀫🀰◼︎🀫 7🀫■." Replies to excited players have often included the same censor blocks, too.

Right now, these spooky happenings are only occurring on PC via Steam, but Night School says it hopes "to bring it to other platforms in the near future".

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals was announced earlier this year. The sequel to developer Night School Studio's deliciously eerie 2016 narrative adventure, is set to feature an "entirely new" cast of characters. Players control Riley Poverly as she investigates strange electromagnetic signals in her home town of Camena, with Night School insisting the new instalment will retain "the weird, heartfelt, and personalised experience of the original".

"It's not a game for anyone who says phrases like 'walking simulators' with a sneer, nor a slice of horror that's going to leave you up all night," we wrote in the 2016 review of the original game, Oxenfree. "Don't expect puzzles or fast action or hours and hours of adventuring (around 4-5, most likely), and don't expect Oxenfree to apologise for any of that. It knows what it is and it's comfortable with it; to be a slice of intrigue and warmth capable of telling its well-written story without outstaying its welcome, and happy to leave a few moments of its fun night's adventure behind even when nothing remains of the campfire but ash."