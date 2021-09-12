New Steam client brings improvements to the downloads page and storage manager

Valve has rolled out a new Steam client that overhauls the download page and storage manager.

The newly designed downloads page features "new implementation" that has been "visually redesigned for clarity and ease of use", making it much more user-friendly.

Here's the science bit, courtesy of Valve:

When a game/update is actively downloading it will now display the total progression completed for the download or update. Previously the progress bar would only display the downloading content progress but not the disk allocation process which would make an update to appear completed when it was not.

Any partially completed downloads/updates in queue now will show a faded progress bar and per cent completed next to it to clearly display its current state.

A new (i) icon next to the game's title will reveal a tooltip displaying the types of content that is included in that update. Types consist of: Game Content, Downloadable Content, Workshop Content, and Shader Pre-caching. This icon only appears if the update is not solely game content.

The download queue is now fully reorderable using drag and drop.

The context menu for the actively downloading item now includes an option to launch the game when the download is complete and an option to suspend download throttling (if enabled) for the duration of that download.

The "View News" button is now a "Patch Notes" link that will open an overlay to the most recent relevant patch notes for the game. This will only display for games that have entered patch notes into the new event system. The patch notes link will only show up on updates, not fresh installs. For workshop updates, a page of subscribed items ordered by update date can be accessed by selecting "View Updated Items" from the context menu.

There have also been changes to tooltips, making them much more informative, plus tweaks to storage management now enable players to mount library folders on read-only drives and lets you see each drive individually. You can even see at a glance what kind of content you have installed, as each drive is broken down into individual categories: games, DLC, workshop, and the ever-helpful catch-all, "other".

For the full info on the update - which is available now - head on over to Steam.

In other Steam news, Chinese players unhappy with the inclusion of the Tibetan flag in Life is Strange: True Colors have begun review-bombing the game on Steam.

Despite sitting on an overall aggregated score of "Very Positive" reviews, Chinese players have recently been hammered the RPG with negative reviews because of an in-game Tibetan flag.