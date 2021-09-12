Life is Strange: True Colors is the latest game to be review-bombed on Steam

A Tibetan flag upsets Chinese players.

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 12 September 2021

Chinese players unhappy with the inclusion of the Tibetan flag in Life is Strange: True Colors have begun review-bombing the game on Steam.

As spotted by PC Gamer, the latest release of the fan-favourite series - despite sitting on an overall aggregated score of "Very Positive" reviews - has recently been hammered by negative reviews almost exclusively written in Chinese because of the title's in-game Treasures of Tibet store, which flies the Tibetan flag.

"Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, and Tibet have been Chinese territories since ancient times. No matter how the obsolete think, they will eventually return to the mainland," says one such negative review, as translated by PC Gamer. "I suggest that NEETs read more books, stop being stupid, and find a job to support themselves.Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, and Tibet is part of China forever."

"The game contains elements of Tibetan independence, implying a split of China," insists another.

It's not the first time Chinese players have taken to Steam's review system to register their unhappiness. Horror Devotion - developed by a Taiwanese team - was removed from sale for referencing a meme directed at China president Xi Jinping. Though it's back on sale now directly via the developer's website, it has not returned to Steam.

Life is Strange: True Colors launched on Friday, 10th September. In Eurogamer's Life is Strange: True Colors review, we said: "Whereas Life is Strange 2 acted to disrupt the original's formula and engage in heavier themes, True Colors is a safer riff on Dontnod's debut, but one whose quality allows it to stand on its own without feeling too much like a cover band. Deck Nine is a supremely talented studio, True Colors makes clear, and more than worthy of continuing the Life is Strange franchise."

Comments (7)

