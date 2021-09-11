Images of Arkane's Redfall leak online

Grab the loot.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 11 September 2021

Images of an early build of Arkane Austin's Redfall have leaked online.

The images appeared via an anonymous Imgur post - now deleted - and are reportedly from a playtest. But, as you'd expect, the internet picked up the images and they are being widely shared on social media.

Redfall was announced in June as an Xbox Series X and S and PC game, with no mention of Xbox One. As a Bethesda-owned title, it'll launch on Xbox Game Pass day one summer 2022.

The screenshots give us more of an idea of how Redfall works, with weapons of varying tiers of quality up for grabs. The screenshots show the game played from both a first and third-person perspective. It looks like relatively standard hero looter shooter fare. It's worth noting the images show a work-in-progress version of the game that is incomplete. There is no indication the images reflect the final quality of the game.

Still, Bethesda will be less than impressed by the leak, and the fact people are already judging the game based on these images.

The official description provides a little more detail on the background lore. "The quaint island town of Redfall, Massachusetts, is under siege by a legion of vampires who have blocked out the sun and cut the island off from the outside world," the description says.

"Trapped with a handful of survivors against diabolical enemies threatening to bleed the town dry, choose your hero from a diverse roster, grouping up with others to create the perfect team of vampire slayers."

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

