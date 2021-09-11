Dead Space remake goes dark until next year

Cut off.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 11 September 2021

Don't expect to see more of the Dead Space remake until next year, its developer has said.

In an update posted to reddit, developer EA Motive said it'll show how the game has changed based on feedback next year.

"We're going to be heads down now working on the game, taking some time to review all the thoughts, theories, and suggestions you've all shared with us," Motive said. "We look forward to showing you how you've helped shape the game next year when we're further in development!"

The statement was published alongside an early work in progress clip showing how the team is giving the Ishimura, the creepy space station on which Dead Space is set, a "worn look".

This is in response to some who said the Ishimura looked a little "too clean" when it was shown during a recent livestream.

Destroying 6 POI In One Shot from r/DeadSpace

"We've really enjoyed seeing and hearing all of your feedback and reactions," Motive continued.

"It was important to us to give you an early look at what we've been working on so you could tell us your thoughts. We'll continue reading your feedback and what your expectations are for the remake of Dead Space.

"Everything we showed was a work in progress which means that we'll be working on things like Isaac's suit, the aesthetic and ambiance of the Ishimura. We're doing work to ensure it has the right level of wear and tear."

Motive has already said the Dead Space remake is still "really, really far from being done". It's planned for launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

It aims to create an experience that remains "true to the source" while still "improving a lot of different elements" to "make it relevant for today". As such, the fundamentals remain the same - this is still the story of engineer Isaac Clarke, isolated and alone onboard the mining ship USG Ishimura, as he battles the terrifying Necromorphs in an attempt to find his girlfriend Nicole and solve the overarching mystery.

