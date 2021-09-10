Tiny Tina's Wonderlands release date announced

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is set to release on 25th March 2022 on last-gen and current-gen Xbox and PlayStation consoles, and on PC with launch exclusively on the Epic Games Store.

During last night's PlayStation Showcase, Gearbox gave us our first look at Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, a fantasy-themed Borderlands spin-off.

For those of you who need a refresher on Borderlands lore, Tiny Tina is a 13-year-old demolitions expert first introduced in Borderlands 2. Tina is mentally unstable after the death of her parents.

Tina took a more prominent role in the hearts and minds of Borderlands fans when she featured as the narrator for Borderlands 2's Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep DLC, which received high praise from players.

Keeping with Tina's whimsical personality, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands sees players exploring a fantasy realm with cities, fortresses, forests, and more.

As you might expect from a Borderlands spin-off, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has an expansive multiclass system that lets you mix and match six unique character skill trees, a levelling system, a whole heap of guns, and lots of loot. Unique to this game is the ability to cast magical spells against enemies.

You can enjoy the game solo or as a party of three friends online or through local split-screen.

As a Borderlands fan, I'm very excited to see what comes of this game. What do you think?