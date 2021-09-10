Rambo, Stranger Things, and Danny Trejo coming to Far Cry 6 as post-launch content

Far Cry 6 is heading to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on 7th October and, as is the modern way, Ubisoft is preparing a healthy dose of post-launch content, some free and some paid, which the publisher has now detailed in its newly revealed post-launch DLC road map - including surprise appearances from Rambo, Stranger Things, and actor Danny Trejo.

Those perhaps unlikely additions (Ubisoft hasn't yet detailed how it'll squeeze them into its broader Far Cry universe) will arrive across three free crossover missions, with other free post-launch offerings including Weekly Insurgencies and six Special Operations.

Insurgencies, available after completing the main campaign, let players earn new gear upgrades by tracking down and eliminating a new target somewhere on the island of Yara every seven days. Special Operations, meanwhile, challenge players to snatch highly unstable chemical weapons from arms dealers in unique new areas around the world and reach the extraction point before they overheat. Two Special Operations - Mesozoico and Maceo - will be available at launch with four more to follow. All this can be played solo or in two-player co-op.

Far Cry 6 - Post Launch Overview Trailer.

As for paid post-launch content, owners of Far Cry 6's Season Pass (also included in the game's Gold, Ultimate, and Collector Editions) will be able to play as some of the series' most infamous villains - Vaas Montenegro, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed - across three roguelite-inspired episodes. "Players will embody a different villain struggling to escape the horrors of their own minds in a brand new 'die and retry' experience," explains Ubisoft. "Starting with nothing more than a pistol to defend themselves, players will need to find new weapons and unlock power-ups to become stronger and progress deeper into the depths of the villains' psyches."

All three episodes have now been given release windows as part of Ubisoft's post-launch road map. Episode 1, titled Vaas: Insanity, is due in November, while Episodes 2 and 3 - Pagan: Control and Joseph: Collapse respectively - are due in January and March next year.

Alongside the aforementioned villain episodes, Season Pass owners also get a copy of Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon, plus the Blood Dragon Set, which includes a themed outfit, two weapons (the AJM9 and Kobracon), a KillStar weapon charm, the Omega Enforcer vehicle, the Blood Dragon vehicle Chibi, and K-000 Fang for Hire.

Far Cry 6 is out on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Amazon Luna, and Stadia on 7th October.