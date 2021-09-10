Delayed physical editions of Sonic Colours: Ultimate go on sale next month

Boxed in.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 10 September 2021

The delayed physical editions of Sonic Colours: Ultimate go on sale next month, Sega has announced.

The standard and keyring editions of the game will be available to buy from 1st October.

The physical release of Sonic Colours: Ultimate was delayed in Europe due to "unforeseen logistical issues", Sega said back in August, which suggested the company ran up against the impact on global shipping and distribution during the pandemic. The game went on sale as planned from download stores this week.

The remaster hit the headlines after its various graphical problems emerged on social media. The bulk of the problems are with the Nintendo Switch version, but Digital Foundry also took a look at how Sonic Colours Ultimate fares on PlayStation and Xbox. The video below goes into extra detail:

Sonic Colours is a game well worth remastering, but how does the game play out across the spectrum of available consoles? And what of the quality of the remastering work?

For its part, Sega has said it's looking into the issues for a potential patch.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (6)

More about Sonic Colours: Ultimate

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands release date announced

Come on iiiin, you are missing the Fuun!

17

A new Twisted Metal game is reportedly in the works

To coincide with upcoming TV adaptation.

2

Nioh: The Complete Edition free for a week on the Epic Games Store

And Sheltered.

13

Aliens: Fireteam Elite adds Phalanx class in free Season 1 update

Plus four new weapons and more.

37

Co-op zombie shooter World War Z is heading to Switch this November

Marseilles campaign coming post-launch.

You may also enjoy...

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

102

12 Returnal tips and tricks for surviving your next run

Atropos of nothing.

1

Recommended | Huntdown review - pulpy 2D brilliance

Blockbuster.

28

Digital Foundry | Returnal: how a tech powerhouse puts PS5 through its paces

The Housemarque factor.

80

Feature | The 20 best Game Pass games you can play right now

A mix of top games and hidden gems.

27

Comments (6)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch