Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection brings A Thief's End and Lost Legacy remasters to both PC and PS5

PC version coming "shortly after" PS5.

News by Chris Tapsell, Staff Writer
Updated on 9 September 2021

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and spinoff Uncharted: The Lost Legacy are getting a remaster, bundled together as a pair in a new Legacy of Thieves Collection that's coming to PC as well as PS5.

Here's a quick trailer showing off the new collection.

A brief trailer during the September PlayStation Showcase showed off some nicely mud-splattered faces, sunsets, and seemingly silky frame rates - and little else in terms of details, but the PlayStation blog notes that while the PS5 version is coming "early 2022," the PC version is "in development by our partners at Iron Galaxy and will release shortly after the PS5 version," with more details on that to come.

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

