Spider-Man studio Insomniac developing Wolverine game

Clawesome.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 9 September 2021

Insomniac Games, developer of Spider-Man and Miles Morales, is making a Wolverine game.

A teaser for the project was shown tonight during Sony's PlayStation Showcase, and a tease is all it really was. An accompanying PlayStation blog post states the game is still "very early in development".

There's no word yet on when we might see this project, since Insomniac is also hard at work on Spider-Man 2, which will pit Peter Parker and Miles Morales against Venom in 2023.

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

