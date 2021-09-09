Spider-Man studio Insomniac developing Wolverine game

Insomniac Games, developer of Spider-Man and Miles Morales, is making a Wolverine game.

A teaser for the project was shown tonight during Sony's PlayStation Showcase, and a tease is all it really was. An accompanying PlayStation blog post states the game is still "very early in development".

There's no word yet on when we might see this project, since Insomniac is also hard at work on Spider-Man 2, which will pit Peter Parker and Miles Morales against Venom in 2023.