Microsoft updating Xbox One controller with a couple of Xbox Series X and S controller features

Double tap.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 9 September 2021

Microsoft is testing an Xbox One controller update that adds a couple of features previously exclusive to the Xbox Series X and S controller.

The update lets you easily pair an Xbox One controller with Bluetooth support, an Xbox Elite Wireless controller Series 2, or an Xbox Adaptive controller, with a Windows 10 PC, iOS 15+, or Android device for remote play from your console or cloud gaming if you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

After you install the firmware update, these controllers will remember one Bluetooth host (for example your phone) and one Xbox wireless host (for example your Xbox), so you can switch between previously connected devices with a double tap of the pair button.

"This level of compatibility and connectivity has become the norm for modern devices and accessories," Microsoft said in a blog post.

"Increasingly, the controller will be your common touch point to your Xbox games across devices. We are invested in expanding Xbox gaming beyond the console, so Xbox controllers need to work equally well on both Xbox consoles and Bluetooth devices and moving between all these devices needs to be easy."

Elsewhere, the update adds DLI (Dynamic Latency Input), which aims to reduce console input latency on older controllers when used with Xbox Series X and S.

The firmware update is available to Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha users now, and will be available to additional flight rings in the weeks to come. If you're part of the Xbox Insider Program, keep an eye out for it.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (18)

More about Xbox One

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Looks like the rebooted GamesMaster is seeking contestants

According to an advert spotted online.

60

Now Take-Two is going after GTA reverse engineering projects

Take-Suit.

37

Microsoft appears to be testing Android app support on Xbox

Xdroid.

43

Xbox engineer fixes user's tiny, 15-year-old 360 gamerpic

I see what you did there.

23

343 Industries explains why we haven't seen Halo Infinite campaign gameplay since last year

Chief! Easy. You've been out for a while.

70

You may also enjoy...

Jelly Deals | Xbox Series X/S stock: where to buy Microsoft's new console

Latest Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S stock updates.

131

Jelly Deals | PS5 stock: latest updates on where to buy the PlayStation 5

All the latest on when the next big console drop is set to happen.

427

PlayStation 5 scalpers scoop up Argos stock before it's put on sale

"A PS5 for every room in the house, even the bog."

321

Here's what happens when you recycle video game plastic boxes

That's a wrap.

34

Feature | It's time to stop running from gaming addiction

Talk to the hand.

175

Comments (18)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch