Marvel's Avengers will finally add Spider-Man alongside its first raid

Marvel's Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics has published a new content roadmap for the embattled superhero live service game.

The long-awaited PlayStation-exclusive arrival of Spider-Man as a playable character is now listed for "fall/winter", while players on all platforms will get to confront Wakanda villain Klaw in Avengers' first ever raid.

A new enemy type and an expanded power level cap are also on the way, as well as some returning events plus tweaks to resources and gear upgrade systems.

Tie-ins to the Marvel Cinematic Universe will continue with the release of more MCU-inspired hero outfits. There will also be a Hawkeye nameplate challenge to promote the upcoming Disney+ show.

Marvel's Avengers first launched last September, and is currently celebrating its one-year anniversary. Content has come a little slower than fans were expecting, but it's clear Crystal Dynamics is still supporting the game for the foreseeable future.