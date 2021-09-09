Grand Theft Auto 5 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S pushed to March 2022

The latest re-release of Grand Theft Auto 5, coming to current-gen consoles, will now arrive in March 2022.

That date change was confirmed in a fresh trailer for the game shown during Sony's PlayStation Showcase livestream tonight.

We got to see sections of the original GTA5 campaign, which now offer faster switching between characters, and a brief snippet of GTA Online.

"While we are extremely excited to be bringing GTAV to the latest generation of consoles, the game requires a few additional months for polishing and fine-tuning," Rockstar wrote in a new blog post. We look forward to sharing more details about these expanded and enhanced versions soon, including the new standalone version of GTA Online also coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in March.

"And, to help get ready for launch, new and existing PlayStation Plus members can still take advantage of additional bonuses including GTA$1m every month for the PlayStation 4 version of GTA Online until the game launches on PlayStation 5 in March 2022. Claim your GTA$1m each month on PlayStation Store.

"In addition, the new standalone version of GTA Online will be available to claim for free on PlayStation 5 for the first three months after launch in March 2022 (Does not require GTAV to play)."

GTAV and GTA Online will now arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S March 2022.



Featuring technical and graphical improvements across the entire experience including performance enhancements for select vehicles in GTA Online, and so much more: https://t.co/ZO7N0i8S0w pic.twitter.com/gIrXn6fFQX — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 9, 2021